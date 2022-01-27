SLA Business Analyst

Analyse non-standard SLA agreements, in consultation with the service delivery agent, and ensure that SLA reporting is implemented proactively to measure performance against non-standard SLA. In regards SLA which are not measurable via existing metrics, ensure that the responsible department implement the appropriate controls and procedures to ensure SLA obligations are met.

Analysis and interpretation of SLA data; Identify, analyze, and interpret trends or patterns in complex data sets.

Filter and clean data by reviewing reports, printouts, and performance indicators to locate and correct code problems;

Evaluate performance against Service Level Agreements and Operational Level Agreements.

In consultation with the relevant department & analyst, develop SLA and other report sets for ESG, Service Management; Service Desk Reporting, as appropriate, and where possible identify where these reports can be deployed in Ozone as dashboards; (develop proof of concept reports and then collaborate with the Software Development Team to execute in Ozone);

Identify potential or actual breaches;

Ensure that drill down analysis is performed where necessary to identify root causes of trends;

Analyses and reporting performance trends and problem impacts;

Produce gap analysis;

Collate monthly client service level reports;

Work with the BMS Manager to maintain and prepare new BMS reports, predominately on the EBO & PME reports system, to monitor and alert as per SLA parameters..

Work with management toprioritizebusiness and information needs (note, some of these needs may not be directly related to SLA management i.e. broader data analysis requirements)

Collaborate with other departments (Software Development and Infrastructure Management) to ensure that correct source data is utilised, data is corrected at source and not unnecessarily duplicated;

Manage risks associated with access to the information assets/systems.

Log tickets for action, where required, and drive to resolution.

Identify appropriate technology solution for dashboard reporting, develop and implement.

REQUIREMENTS

Strong analytical skills with the ability to collect, organize, analyze, and disseminate significant amounts of information with attention to detail and accuracy

Adept at queries, report writing and presenting findings

High affinity for attention to detail with good admin skills

Strong verbal and written communication skills

Proactive problem solver

Attention to detail

Persuasiveness & collaboration ability to work with senior managers in the business to drive correctives to address SLA breaches or negative trends.

Ability to work independently & as a positive team player

Self-motivated

Conducts self professionally, exhibits high levels of tolerance and patience

This role is expose to confidential information, and therefore requires the ability to show judgement and not to disclose confidential information or any information that may damage the company, without explicit approval of the CEO & Information Officer

QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE

Matric/ Grade 12

Bachelors degree in mathematics, Economics, Computer Science, Information Management or equivalent preferred, but not mandatory. Note, advance statistical skills not required.

Minimum 5 years experience in an analytical role;

Power user of MS Excel and ability to write macros;

Minimum 3 years prior experience in SLA management

