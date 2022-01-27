TECHNICAL SPECIALIST TEAM LEADER – SERVER & INFRASTRUCTURE

The Role: Our company is a leading omni-channel retailer, delighting our customers with an innovative range of curated products on personalized terms. Our aim is to provide multiple, convenient and easy retail shopping channels to guarantee that we meet all our customer expectations.Essential function:

The purpose of Technical Services is to provide structure and control of the functions responsible for diverse technical operations which generally involve IT infrastructure such as hardware, software, networking and information security in both physical and virtual environments.

The main goal is to minimize downtime and maintain business productivity.

This is a dual role for a customer centric individual that both leads the team and performs HR management functions for all direct reports and also acts as a hands on team member to provide technical and user support to all users of end computing devices.

This includes, but is not limited to the installation, maintenance and support of end user devices such as PC Workstations, laptops, VOIP telephones, mobile devices, printers, scanners, Windows 10 operating systems, the Microsoft Office Suite and all other related business applications.

This role ensures that all calls logged at the service desk are allocated to the correct team members, provide the appropriate attention according to ICT’s priority index and are resolved within Service Level Agreements

Skills and Experience: Essential Qualification Skills:

Grade 12/Matric/NQF 4

4 – 5 years?? experience in a similar role

ITIL certification and /or experience

Microsoft AD, System Center, HyperV, RDS, Microsoft Clusters, SAN, Veeam, VMWare, Linux, Hybrid Compute, Cloud, Azure, O365, InTune, AWS & EKS

Key Accountabilities: Key Performance Areas:

Operational support

Complete service requests / incidents / tasks logged on Service desk timeously

Ensure that team members complete all calls and tasks timeously

Ensure that all third paries complete all calls and tasks timeously and escalate to Service Delivery Manager at signs of calls breaching

Keep the business constantly updated when incidents arise, the duration thereof and resolution

Operational procedures

Adhere and contribute to Technical Services procedures

Plan, deploy and maintain all Hybrid infrastructure

Ensure all DR plans are accurate, maintained and adjusted where necessary

Maintain all Information Security Controls applicable to the Infrastructure team

Project Management

Complete documentation as required (Technical and Corporate e.g. Incident Reports)

Human Resources procedures and support

Plan, schedule and participate Server Infrastructure team’s standby weekend and public holiday shift rosters and leave schedules

Manage the performance of all direct reports (formally and informally), ensuring that regular feedback is given/received, coaching and mentoring on performance is given/received to enable continuous improvement .Be actively involved in Individual Development Plan (IDP) for all direct reports and ensure that the agreed development interventions are delivered

Learn more/Apply for this position