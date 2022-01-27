Test Analyst

PLEASE NOTE: THIS IS A CONTRACT POSITION AND ONLY CANDIDATE WITH THE UNDERMENTIONED QUALIFICATIONS WILL BE CONTACTED

  • Degree / Diploma in a relevant field
  • ISTQB TA or equivalent

The scope of the position will include the following:

  • Creating Test Scenarios, working from Business and Technical Requirements documents for guidance, and in partnership with business stakeholders for User Acceptance
  • Validating that Technical requirements and Business needs are met by development of accurate test
  • Planning testing in a timely manner to ensure requirements are met and signed
  • Executing test cases and analysing test
  • Estimate test accurately and coordinate with team members for work
  • Design and apply testing principles and build manual testing
  • Analyse and verify best manual test approaches and execute understandable test objective requirements
  • Define regression packs based on critical business processes
  • Any other services or task ancillary to, or closely related to the above

Experience:

  • 5 to 8 years experience in Test Execution and Test
  • 3 to 6 years experienced in conducting functional testing as well as co-ordinating and reporting on User Acceptance testing preparation, execution and sign
  • Extensive knowledge of HP
  • Experience in Integration
  • Understanding of testing concepts i.e. testing methodologies and techniques
  • Knowledge of BPT (Business Process Testing) Framework

Competencies:

  • Conceptual Thinking
  • Attention to detail
  • Excellent written and oral Communication
  • Managing complexity and
  • Ability to learning quickly
  • Experience in Knowledge of Banking and Financial Services business
  • Strong analytical and problem solving skills
  • Team player approachable, ability to share and consult other
  • Management Reporting
  • Resilience
  • Self-starter

Functional, Regression, and User Acceptance Testing:

  • Test Approach
  • Test Plans
  • Test Cases
  • Test Execution Results
  • Defects Management Reports
  • Test Deliverable Sign-off Certificates
  • Test Closure Reports
  • Knowledge Transfer Document per Project; and
  • Test Completion Sign

