Test Analyst

PLEASE NOTE: THIS IS A CONTRACT POSITION AND ONLY CANDIDATE WITH THE UNDERMENTIONED QUALIFICATIONS WILL BE CONTACTED
- Degree / Diploma in a relevant field
- ISTQB TA or equivalent
The scope of the position will include the following:
- Creating Test Scenarios, working from Business and Technical Requirements documents for guidance, and in partnership with business stakeholders for User Acceptance
- Validating that Technical requirements and Business needs are met by development of accurate test
- Planning testing in a timely manner to ensure requirements are met and signed
- Executing test cases and analysing test
- Estimate test accurately and coordinate with team members for work
- Design and apply testing principles and build manual testing
- Analyse and verify best manual test approaches and execute understandable test objective requirements
- Define regression packs based on critical business processes
- Any other services or task ancillary to, or closely related to the above
Experience:
- 5 to 8 years experience in Test Execution and Test
- 3 to 6 years experienced in conducting functional testing as well as co-ordinating and reporting on User Acceptance testing preparation, execution and sign
- Extensive knowledge of HP
- Experience in Integration
- Understanding of testing concepts i.e. testing methodologies and techniques
- Knowledge of BPT (Business Process Testing) Framework
Competencies:
- Conceptual Thinking
- Attention to detail
- Excellent written and oral Communication
- Managing complexity and
- Ability to learning quickly
- Experience in Knowledge of Banking and Financial Services business
- Strong analytical and problem solving skills
- Team player approachable, ability to share and consult other
- Management Reporting
- Resilience
- Self-starter
Functional, Regression, and User Acceptance Testing:
- Test Approach
- Test Plans
- Test Cases
- Test Execution Results
- Defects Management Reports
- Test Deliverable Sign-off Certificates
- Test Closure Reports
- Knowledge Transfer Document per Project; and
- Test Completion Sign