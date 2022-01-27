Test Analyst

PLEASE NOTE: THIS IS A CONTRACT POSITION AND ONLY CANDIDATE WITH THE UNDERMENTIONED QUALIFICATIONS WILL BE CONTACTED

Degree / Diploma in a relevant field

ISTQB TA or equivalent

The scope of the position will include the following:

Creating Test Scenarios, working from Business and Technical Requirements documents for guidance, and in partnership with business stakeholders for User Acceptance

Validating that Technical requirements and Business needs are met by development of accurate test

Planning testing in a timely manner to ensure requirements are met and signed

Executing test cases and analysing test

Estimate test accurately and coordinate with team members for work

Design and apply testing principles and build manual testing

Analyse and verify best manual test approaches and execute understandable test objective requirements

Define regression packs based on critical business processes

Any other services or task ancillary to, or closely related to the above

Experience:

5 to 8 years experience in Test Execution and Test

3 to 6 years experienced in conducting functional testing as well as co-ordinating and reporting on User Acceptance testing preparation, execution and sign

Extensive knowledge of HP

Experience in Integration

Understanding of testing concepts i.e. testing methodologies and techniques

Knowledge of BPT (Business Process Testing) Framework

Competencies:

Conceptual Thinking

Attention to detail

Excellent written and oral Communication

Managing complexity and

Ability to learning quickly

Experience in Knowledge of Banking and Financial Services business

Strong analytical and problem solving skills

Team player approachable, ability to share and consult other

Management Reporting

Resilience

Self-starter

Functional, Regression, and User Acceptance Testing:

Test Approach

Test Plans

Test Cases

Test Execution Results

Defects Management Reports

Test Deliverable Sign-off Certificates

Test Closure Reports

Knowledge Transfer Document per Project; and

Test Completion Sign

