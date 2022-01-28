Analyst Developer: Java (Cape Town or Johannesburg ) X4 at Capitec

Purpose Statement

Responsible for the design, development and maintenance of new and existing Capitec Bank applications according to specifications.

Experience

Experience in the following development languages and concepts:

Java

Spring Framework

JBoss

Hibernate

Docker

Kibana

MSSQL

Web Services – REST and SOAP

OO Development Methodologies

SOA Design and Implementation

Preference will be given to candidates with experience in:

Capitec Java Platform

Integration with backend systems including: OpenText Documentum, Intelligent Capture, InfoArchive, Exstream and xPression

Designing, developing, configuring, testing and debugging Documentum DFC based applications

Document Scanning, Classification, Validation and Data Extraction and Recognition

Qualifications (Minimum)

A relevant qualification in Information Technology

Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

Certification in Systems Analysis or Design

Knowledge

Min:

Must have detailed knowledge of:

IT systems development processes (SDLC)

Application development

Standards and governance

Testing practices

Ideal:

Knowledge of:

UML

Systems analysis and design

System architecture (technical design and implementation process

Banking systems environment

Skills

Analytical Skills

Problem solving skills

Communications Skills

Competencies

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

Adhering to Principles and Values

Applying Expertise and Technology

Analysing

Coping with Pressures and Setbacks

Conditions of Employment

Clear criminal and credit record

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals.

Learn more/Apply for this position