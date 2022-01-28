AWS Developer (Specialising in C# or Java)

Passionate about AWS? Then you need to join the best AWS partner and software dev house in Gauteng!

Job & Company Description:

The client is based in Johannesburg North and are looking for South Africas top developers to join their team. They are a leading edge custom software development house, developing software for clients in the financial services, banking and crypto industries. They are one of the most sought after employers in the software industry. They solve complex problems on a daily basis, and get involved in exciting, sophisticated development projects for blue-chip clients. Their people are also exposed to an open environment, with continual opportunities to learn from leaders in the field and put this into practice on high-impact projects. At our clients, it is not all work and no play they have lots of fun too. They host monthly team-building activities, bi-annual hackathons, health and well-being challenges.

What is in it for you:

Quarterly bonuses

Profit share bonuses

20 days leave

Exposure to leading edge projects

Access to AWS certifications and many more

Free goodies and lunches on the odd occasion

Job Experience & Skills Required:

MUST HAVE a BSc degree in Computer Science or Computer Engineering

At least 5 years of direct work experience developing in either Java or C#

At least 3 years experience using AWS such as Amazon S3, EC2, VPC as well as Amazon Route 53 and Amazon SES

Microservices experience

Experience developing and integrating APis

Docker & Kubernetes experience

Exposure to various forms of testing Unit testing, integration testing etc.

Be able to communicate effectively through appropriate channels (Video Conferencing, Instant messaging, e-mail etc.)

Knowledge of FinTech software products

Strong business analysis skills

Knowledge of Atomic design principals

If you are interested in this opportunity, please apply directly. For more IT jobs, please visit[URL Removed] you have not had any response in two weeks, please consider the vacancy application unsuccessful. Your profile will be kept on our database for any other suitable roles / positions.

We also invite you to contact us to discuss your next career move in IT!

Learn more/Apply for this position