Business Analyst (Mining) at Mediro ICT

Company in Johannesburg is looking for a Business Analyst within the Mining industry for a 6 months (renewable) contract. working from home. CV to lea . [Email Address Removed]
- 3-5 years of working experience in the application of both business and systems analysis for mining solutions
- Experience with Mining Systems
- IT and ICT solution design and delivery experience
- 2 years of Project Management Experience in delivering IT application projects
- Systems Analysis skills, Process mapping, and Requirements elicitation
- Experience in the Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC) will be advantageous
- Exposure to Agile software development
- Good verbal and written communications skills. Candidates must be comfortable communicating with technology co-workers to help users understand technology options in a way that is concise and logical
- Experience working in a Mining Company along with an understanding of mining systems, sustainability, community, and corporate affairs
- A creative problem-solver and solution-oriented
- A passion for innovation as well as the ability to learn new concepts, products, and technologies
- Ability to thrive in a constantly changing environment where candidates are empowered to drive positive change at the mines through solutions
- Ability to work under pressure to deliver high-quality documents
- Ability to document system requirements efficiently and effectively
- Ability to align requirements with strategic objectives of the organization
- Consistently displays a positive and engaging manner
- Motivated, consistently works to the best of ability to meet deliverables and performance criteria
- Strives to do things significantly better.
Key Performance Areas
- Drafting of Business Requirements and Functional Requirements Definition
- Conducting Stakeholder Engagements and Workshop Facilitation to derive key Business Requirements
- Process Mapping of Current and To Be Processes
- Stakeholder Mapping
- Requirements Mapping
- Perform Business Analysis by investigating technical problems and/or opportunities for system enhancement in detail
- Gathering data, defining and analyzing the problem/opportunity
- Identifying alternative solutions and course of action
- Drafting use case diagrams
- Executing user acceptance testing efforts are planned, monitored, and executed
- Ability to work closely with Solution Architects and coordinate technical activities
- Business Relationship Management with key stakeholders
- Analyze business and site operations to determine opportunities to streamline or automate processes and functions.
- Assist in business process design
Minimum RequirementsDesired Qualifications
- BSc Computer Science, BSc. Information Technology or an undergraduate qualification in a relevant IT Discipline.
- Microsoft and Azure certifications (optional)
- SQL Database experience (optional)