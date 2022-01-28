Business Analyst (Mining) at Mediro ICT

Jan 28, 2022

Company in Johannesburg is looking for a Business Analyst within the Mining industry for a 6 months (renewable) contract. working from home.

  • 3-5 years of working experience in the application of both business and systems analysis for mining solutions
  • Experience with Mining Systems
  • IT and ICT solution design and delivery experience
  • 2 years of Project Management Experience in delivering IT application projects
  • Systems Analysis skills, Process mapping, and Requirements elicitation
  • Experience in the Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC) will be advantageous
  • Exposure to Agile software development
  • Good verbal and written communications skills. Candidates must be comfortable communicating with technology co-workers to help users understand technology options in a way that is concise and logical
  • Experience working in a Mining Company along with an understanding of mining systems, sustainability, community, and corporate affairs
  • A creative problem-solver and solution-oriented
  • A passion for innovation as well as the ability to learn new concepts, products, and technologies
  • Ability to thrive in a constantly changing environment where candidates are empowered to drive positive change at the mines through solutions
  • Ability to work under pressure to deliver high-quality documents
  • Ability to document system requirements efficiently and effectively
  • Ability to align requirements with strategic objectives of the organization
  • Consistently displays a positive and engaging manner
  • Motivated, consistently works to the best of ability to meet deliverables and performance criteria
  • Strives to do things significantly better.

Key Performance Areas

  • Drafting of Business Requirements and Functional Requirements Definition
  • Conducting Stakeholder Engagements and Workshop Facilitation to derive key Business Requirements
  • Process Mapping of Current and To Be Processes
  • Stakeholder Mapping
  • Requirements Mapping
  • Perform Business Analysis by investigating technical problems and/or opportunities for system enhancement in detail
  • Gathering data, defining and analyzing the problem/opportunity
  • Identifying alternative solutions and course of action
  • Drafting use case diagrams
  • Executing user acceptance testing efforts are planned, monitored, and executed
  • Ability to work closely with Solution Architects and coordinate technical activities
  • Business Relationship Management with key stakeholders
  • Analyze business and site operations to determine opportunities to streamline or automate processes and functions.
  • Assist in business process design

Minimum RequirementsDesired Qualifications

  • BSc Computer Science, BSc. Information Technology or an undergraduate qualification in a relevant IT Discipline.
  • Microsoft and Azure certifications (optional)
  • SQL Database experience (optional)

