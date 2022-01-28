Business Analyst (Mining) at Mediro ICT

Company in Johannesburg is looking for a Business Analyst within the Mining industry for a 6 months (renewable) contract. working from home.

3-5 years of working experience in the application of both business and systems analysis for mining solutions

Experience with Mining Systems

IT and ICT solution design and delivery experience

2 years of Project Management Experience in delivering IT application projects

Systems Analysis skills, Process mapping, and Requirements elicitation

Experience in the Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC) will be advantageous

Exposure to Agile software development

Good verbal and written communications skills. Candidates must be comfortable communicating with technology co-workers to help users understand technology options in a way that is concise and logical

Experience working in a Mining Company along with an understanding of mining systems, sustainability, community, and corporate affairs

A creative problem-solver and solution-oriented

A passion for innovation as well as the ability to learn new concepts, products, and technologies

Ability to thrive in a constantly changing environment where candidates are empowered to drive positive change at the mines through solutions

Ability to work under pressure to deliver high-quality documents

Ability to document system requirements efficiently and effectively

Ability to align requirements with strategic objectives of the organization

Consistently displays a positive and engaging manner

Motivated, consistently works to the best of ability to meet deliverables and performance criteria

Strives to do things significantly better.

Key Performance Areas

Drafting of Business Requirements and Functional Requirements Definition

Conducting Stakeholder Engagements and Workshop Facilitation to derive key Business Requirements

Process Mapping of Current and To Be Processes

Stakeholder Mapping

Requirements Mapping

Perform Business Analysis by investigating technical problems and/or opportunities for system enhancement in detail

Gathering data, defining and analyzing the problem/opportunity

Identifying alternative solutions and course of action

Drafting use case diagrams

Executing user acceptance testing efforts are planned, monitored, and executed

Ability to work closely with Solution Architects and coordinate technical activities

Business Relationship Management with key stakeholders

Analyze business and site operations to determine opportunities to streamline or automate processes and functions.

Assist in business process design

Minimum RequirementsDesired Qualifications

BSc Computer Science, BSc. Information Technology or an undergraduate qualification in a relevant IT Discipline.

Microsoft and Azure certifications (optional)

SQL Database experience (optional)

