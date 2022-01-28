Desktop Publisher (Graphic Designer)

Hard working and successful corporate gifting team, looking for a creative DTP/ Graphic Designer to join their organisation.

The ideal candidate will be skilled in print and media, gifting and production.

Key responsibilities:

Print, corporate gifting logo layouts and design, website updates, e-mailers

Requirements:

Relevant qualification in graphic design/digital media

DTP with InDesign essential, Apple Mac-based

Google Analytics, SEO, WordPress, Social Media expertise preferred

Production/ job trafficking experience especially in the print/ corporate gifting environment

Must be happy to work from office 5 days a week 07h00 to 17h00

If you are highly organised, passionate about print and would like to join a hard working team, then please send us your creative portfolio soonest!

Desired Skills:

Desktop Publishing

Graphic Design

WordPress

Indesign

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position