Desktop Publisher (Graphic Designer)

Hard working and successful corporate gifting team, looking for a creative DTP/ Graphic Designer to join their organisation.
The ideal candidate will be skilled in print and media, gifting and production.
Key responsibilities:
Print, corporate gifting logo layouts and design, website updates, e-mailers
Requirements:
- Relevant qualification in graphic design/digital media
- DTP with InDesign essential, Apple Mac-based
- Google Analytics, SEO, WordPress, Social Media expertise preferred
- Production/ job trafficking experience especially in the print/ corporate gifting environment
- Must be happy to work from office 5 days a week 07h00 to 17h00
If you are highly organised, passionate about print and would like to join a hard working team, then please send us your creative portfolio soonest!
Desired Skills:
- Desktop Publishing
- Graphic Design
- WordPress
- Indesign
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree