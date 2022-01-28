Fixed term Business Analyst -Unit Trust Industry E at Helen Wilson Recruitment

Candidates must be available immediately

Our client is contracted to provide project management and business analyst services to a large investment manager based in Johannesburg to execute on a system upgrade project on their Unit Trust business.

The client is looking to appoint 2 business analysts to join the project team in mid-February so only candidates who are AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY should apply.

Responsibilities

Document existing processes as is, and documenting and defining the new processes based on the new system

Assist in identifying and establishing business rules for the new operating model

Assist in identifying processes and methodologies that will create efficiencies and realize benefits from the new system

Work with the system vendors team to ensure that integration points, data and business rules are seamlessly brought into the new environment

Assisting the programme manager with artifacts, data migration plans, testing cases etc

Criteria for consideration

Available immediately

Minimum 5 years experience in Financial Services but Unit Trust Industry Knowledge is essential

is essential Knowledge of the Silica system will be given preference

Experience in business process optimisation, process design and documentation

Additional information

The team will work a combination of remotely and onsite

Project will initially run to end of December 2022

Employment will take the form of a fixed term contract, with 1 months notice by either party

If you have not received any feedback from us within 5 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

By sending your CV along with other additional documents you give consent to HWR to process and retain your personal information for the current opportunity as well as for future opportunities

Learn more/Apply for this position