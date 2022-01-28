Full Stack Web Developer

Do you feel like stuck in a boring job that fails to challenge you? Listen up!

Job & Company Description:

Client located in the Business capital of Africa is looking for passionate developers to join their team who has been providing IT solutions to the SA market for 30 years.

Why join them?

They have a fast growing Global footprint in countries such as Nigeria, Swaziland, Kenya, Mauritius, Namibia, Tanzania, Botswana, Uganda, Zambia, Jamaica and Barbados.

You will be working on complex financial systems, which are used by 80% of commercial banks.

Woking with the latest technology

Opportunity to further study through the company

Comfortable working environment with an overall energetic and friendly vibe with regular social events

Pension Fund contribution from the company

Cafeteria serving home cooked meals and amazing coffee

Job Experience & Skills Required:

BSc Computer Science or equivalent

3+ years of experience in web development

Extensive technical knowledge of C#, HTML, JavaScript, JQuery and MVC architecture is a must.

Knowledge of Web services (particularly making use of WCF and SignalR), Knockout JS framework and SQL is desirable

Familiar with TFS and Git as source control

