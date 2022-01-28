Huawei debuts cost-effective new smartphone

Huawei has launched the Huawei nova Y9a smartphone in South Africa.

The device’s camera includes a 64MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide angle camera, a 2MP depth camera and a 2MP macro camera. These four cameras work together to create professional looking photographs with a 34% higher resolution and excellent colour reproduction capabilities.

With Super Night Mode and a complex set of built-in noise-reduction algorithms, the Huawei nova Y9a automatically brightens skin tones, clarifies dark backgrounds and enhances colours.

Its pop-up selfie camera means the notch area is reduced.

The 6,63-inch display supports 1,67-million colours, a contrast ratio of up to 1500:1 and 85% of the RBG colour gamut.

The Huawei nova Y9a is also robust, capable of withstanding everyday wear and tear, and has a having a glossy, glass-like sheen.

The Huawei nova Y9a has a large 4200mAh battery that supports 44 hours of voice call, 117 hours of music playback, 12 hours of internet browsing, 10 hours of video watching or nine hours of continuous gaming.

It also boasts 40W Huawei SuperCharge technology, which allows the device to be charged to nearly 70% in just 30 minutes.

The Huawei nova Y9a has 8GB of smart internal storage engine is supported by Huawei’s data replacement system, cold data storage and data dumping technologies. This helps the device to run more apps smoothly in the background compared to other smartphones in a similar price bracket.

It also has an addition 128GB of storage, and a 256GB memory card canbe bought separately.

The Huawei nova Y9a comes with EMUI 10.1 pre-installed, giving instant access to Huawei MeeTime.