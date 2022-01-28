IT Support Engineer at StepStone Atlantic (Pnet CareerJunction & Myjob.mu)

This is a varied and challenging position with no two days being the same.
As an IT Support Engineer you will be providing both 1st to 3rd Line Support for all South Africa offices for StepStone Atlantic (Pnet, CareerJunction & Mauritius), with opportunities to get your hands dirty with helping out our colleagues at Stepstone Group across the globe. The successful IT Support Engineer will provide telephone and onsite support, logging calls on the helpdesk system, resolving issues where possible and escalating calls to the senior engineering team where applicable. You will also have the opportunity to challenge yourself by joining one of the Global Technology Tech teams which provide project in-depth knowledge of certain technologies, advancing career progression further.
This is a particularly good opportunity for an individual who has had a good few years in IT support and is eager to learn new things and make a difference enabling the next step in their career. You will be joining a team with a combined 40 years + IT experience that will support you every step of the way.
Please note that this position will involve some travel to other offices within SA and is open to JHB and CPT candidates.
Ideally you will have skills in some of the following:
- Proven IT helpdesk support experience, with excellent customer service skills
- Excellent Windows 10 / Mac OSX troubleshooting skills
- Active Directory Administration
- Office 365 Administration
- Knowledge of Microsoft Server operating systems
- Imaging laptops via SCCM, Kace
- Modern security tools like Crowdstrike, Mimecast desirable
- Avaya VOIP system experience desirable
- Mac OSX / JAMF is desirable
- AV / video conferencing is desirable, especially MS Teams hardware and software
- Networking knowledge, ideally Cisco or Cisco Meraki based
- Understanding of virtualisation technologies e.g. VMware, Hyper-V
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
CareerJunction is South Africa’s #1 quality candidate provider. Since 1997, we have empowered job seekers and recruiters to find each other using our world class, locally developed recruitment solutions – all based in the cloud. Better jobs and better candidates, more often.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid with Discovery Health
- Provident Fund
- Group Life Assurance
- Disability Cover
- Funeral Plan