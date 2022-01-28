Java Software Developer

A need has arisen for a Software Engineer to be part of a team providing global payment application solutions and services for complex payment environments for banks, retailers and all payment system operators. Keys skills needed include Python, JavaSE, Spring / Spring Boot Frameworks and/or exposure to payments solutions/software.
EXPECTATIONS
- Develop technical specifications from business and/or functional specifications
- Write high-quality, readable code to applicable standards (including internal and external customer’s standards)
- Ensure that version control is properly performed
- Highlight and address errors or shortcomings in received specifications, as well as effective troubleshooting of defects
- Manage time effectively
- Be able to work on more than one project at a time
- Deliver software that is thoroughly tested and debugged
- Accurate and timeous resolution of problems as well as solution delivery against deadlines.
- Effectively communicate status without prior prompting
- Provide mentorship and knowledge sharing across the business (in your own team but across teams as well)
- Technical support and management of our environment
- Liaise with vendors; third parties and clients in a professional and courteous manner.
- Documentation and contributing to the Knowledge base
- Assistance with automation and improvement of processes within the organization
- Effective team collaboration, with a focus on quality and excellence.
- Willingness to work extra time if necessary
Desired Skills:
- Python
- Java
- Spring
- Springboot
- Jenkins
- eCommerce
- Mockito
- Java Development
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
Our client is a provider of global payment application solutions and services for complex payment environments for banks, retailers and all payment system operators. Their innovative and trusted solutions help organisations integrate, automate, optimise and secure payment systems processes and operations.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- medical aid
- provident fund
- life cover
- retirement annuity