Java Software Development Manager

We are looking to connect with passionate Software Development Managers for a reputable company in Tshwane.

Desired Skills:

BSc / BEng Computer Science or similar

7-10+ Years’ experience in a similar role

5+ years solid experience as a senior Java Developer

Solid experience within the Insurance sector will be essential

Have a passion for driving a positive culture

personal development of staff

manage performance

encourage an innovative & collaborative team dynamic.

Exceptional people skills and an expert knowledge of the SDLC

Comfortable working on multiple large projects SA Citizen

About The Employer:

