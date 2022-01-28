Junior IT Technician

Jan 28, 2022

Minimum Requirements:

  • Matric
  • Relevant IT Qualification advantageous.
  • A minimum of 1yr or more Support experience
  • Microsoft OS Experience essential
  • Office 365 experience advantageous
  • Valid driver’s license
  • Own reliable transport essential

Duties and Responsibilities:

  • Provide 1st Line Support.
  • Customer interaction.
  • Understanding customer requirements Workstation setup.
  • Printer and print server settings.
  • Virus and Malware detection, prevention and automation.
  • Update management on progress.
  • Update internal systems with all work carried out.
  • Update call administrators on progress.
  • Submit paperwork for month end. Logbooks, hours worked on systems and confirm all is correct.
  • Assisting Sales team with quotes if needed.

Desired Skills:

  • It Technician
  • Junior
  • Office 365

Desired Work Experience:

  • 1 to 2 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

