Lead Analyst: Credit Pricing – Pipeline at Capitec

Purpose Statement
- Lead a team of analysts to develop and optimise pricing models for credit products and channels of Capitec Bank, with the goal to drive fair and appropriate client prices, while optimising the bank’s return on equity
Experience
Projects Team(s)
Minimum:
- 3 years’ experience in analytical roles that included exposure to provisioning, credit pricing and/or other related credit analytics.
- Proven experience in building a credit pricing and/or cash flow forecasting model from first principles
Ideal:
- Experience in a leadership role that included managing a team of analysts
- Capitec Bank experience
- Regular exposure to senior management or members of the Executive Committee
BAU Team(s)
Minimum:
- 2 years’ experience in analytical roles that included exposure to provisioning, credit pricing and/or other related credit analytics.
Ideal:
- Experience in a leadership role that included managing a team of analysts
- Capitec Bank experience
- Regular exposure to senior management or members of the Executive Committee
Qualifications (Minimum)
- Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational in Grade 12 National Certificate
- Bachelor’s Degree in Mathematics or Statistics
Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)
- A relevant post graduate degree in Mathematics or Statistics
Knowledge
Projects Team(s)
Minimum:
- Forecasting and budgeting
- Advanced statistical analysis
- Advanced financial mathematics
- Credit pricing
- Capitec Bank operating environment
- Big data and data mining techniques
Ideal:
- Capitec Bank strategic objectives
- Leadership / management models
BAU Team(s)
Minimum:
- Forecasting and budgeting
- Advanced statistical analysis
- Advanced financial mathematics
- Credit pricing
Ideal:
- Capitec Bank operating environment
- Leadership / management models
Skills
- Computer Literacy (MS Word, MS Excel, MS Outlook)
- Attention to Detail
- Decision making skills
- Facilitation Skills
- Planning, organising and coordination skills
Conditions of Employment
- Clear criminal and credit record
