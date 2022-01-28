Mobile Developer

Are you a resourceful and self-motivated developer who wants to undertake a new challenge? Are you looking for that one opportunity to showcase your skills? Then this is the opportunity for you!

Job & Company Description:

Our client who is a JSE-listed company and can be described as entrepreneurial and innovative and they are seeking like-minded individuals to join their development team. They provide state-of-the-art technology to the national and international mobile market. What makes our client different is that they aim to serve all citizens by ensuring that even the less fortunate are able to easily access bank accounts. This enables them to maintain competitive advantage. They are looking for an Android developer who will take their advantage to new heights.

The role will involve leading the delivery of software solutions that will ensure customer satisfaction. Responsibilities include translating designs as well as wireframes into high quality code; designing, building and maintaining Java code that is reusable and reliable; ensuring that the application is of high performance, quality and responsiveness; identifying and correcting bottlenecks as well as bug fixes; expand on device test automation; software maintenance as well as transferring of skills/knowledge.

Job Experience & Skills Required:

Bachelor’s degree or Diploma in Computer Science

3-5 years of software development experience

Minimum 2 years experience in a mobile development environment using Android, iOS or Xamarin.

Experience with REST and JSON web-services.

Strong knowledge of Android UI design principles, patterns, and best practices

Proficient understanding of code versioning tools, such as SVN and Git

Extensive experience in Java programming.

Extensive knowledge of OO structure and passion for good structured development practices.

Multi-threaded and parallel development experience advantageous.

Service Oriented Architecture (SOA) experience beneficial.

Three tier development experience beneficial.

Familiarity with continuous integration

