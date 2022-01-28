.NET Developer

The successful candidate will design, develop, implement and support web and windows based applications.
Experience and Qualification
Minimum 5 years experience in software development
Excellent knowledge of the .Net platform, and C#
Deep knowledge of WebAPI/MVC
Automated testing experience
Experience with agile process and technical practices
Xamarin / native mobile, JS framework, F# experiences are advantageous.
