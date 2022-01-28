.NET Developer

The successful candidate will design, develop, implement and support web and windows based applications.

Experience and Qualification

Minimum 5 years experience in software development

Excellent knowledge of the .Net platform, and C#

Deep knowledge of WebAPI/MVC

Automated testing experience

Experience with agile process and technical practices

Xamarin / native mobile, JS framework, F# experiences are advantageous.

If you are interested in this opportunity, please apply directly. For more IT jobs, please visit [URL Removed]

If you have not had any response in two weeks, please consider the vacancy application unsuccessful. Your profile will be kept on our database for any other suitable roles / positions.

Learn more/Apply for this position