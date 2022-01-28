Senior Business Analyst

Our client, a reputable name within the logistics industry seeks to appoint an experienced and suitably qualified Senior Business Analyst to join their team based in Westville. The successful incumbent will be required to provide key support to the business and extract maximum value from the information technology platform, specifically its SAP system. Provide second line SAP support and assist the business to implement new projects and system enhancements.

Job Duties

Drive Continuous Business Improvement initiatives:

Identifies Continuous Business Improvement opportunities within the business unit / business area.

Quantifies saving & efficiencies related to these opportunities for submission to the Application Manager

Implements enhancements as per business project’s function

Assist in improving and streamlining business processes and preparing business process documentation

SAP End-User Support

Assist end users to resolve SAP related issues across the Business predominantly with SAP WM

Resolve calls logged on service management system within agreed SLA.

Work in conjunction with learning team and super users to deliver and where required conduct end user training on existing and new System functionality.

Conduct user assessments with the business users following training or as required

Analyse reports on user knowledge and skills gaps provided by the learning team to identify training needs.

Work in conjunction with the learning department to roll out ongoing end user training as required.

System Opportunity Identification:

Support the Applications Manager and the Business in identifying IT application solutions to address key Business requirements within Warehouse Management and or Logistics Execution.

Quantify savings and efficiencies related to these opportunities and draw up Business Case documentation for submission to the Application Manager.

Application Development, Enhancement, and Implementation:

Serve as a liaison between the Business and technical consultants to ensure the implementation of identified system enhancements for WM.

Review and analyse technical specification documents prior to sign off by the Applications Manager and handover to developer(s).

Execute on small Business projects requiring IT systems implementation and provide post-implementation support to all end-users

Plan for project-related hardware and software requirements by liaising on an on-going basis with the infrastructure team and external software supplier(s).

Compile and store project documentation (including business process flow charts, technical specifications, end user training material and project plans).

SAP User Profile Maintenance:

Communicate with authorisations team to assist with creation and maintenance of user profiles in SAP in keeping with risk and audit standards.

Authorise user access for new and existing users via the User Authorisation Request (UAR) workflow.

Assist with resolving user profile audit queries.

If you do not receive any feedback within 14 days, kindly consider your application unsuccessful.

Disclaimer

This Advert and any rights attaching hereto are, unless the context clearly indicates otherwise, the property of EOH Group Limited and/or its subsidiaries (“the Group”). The Group accepts no liability whatsoever for any loss or damages, whatsoever and howsoever incurred or suffered, resulting, or arising from the use of information contained in an Advert which has not been released by the Group

Desired Skills:

Degree in Information Technology / BCom (Information Systems) / BSC Computer Science –

Minimum of 5 years’ experience within the relevant business function or information technology environment preferable SAP exposure –

Demonstrated success in managing projects relating to superior performance and continuous improvement

Learn more/Apply for this position