Senior Data Engineer – Semi Remote – up to R12 m per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

A Pan African firm listed on the JSE offering a wide range of affordable and comprehensive insurance, investment and corporate solutions seeks to hire the services of a Senior Data Engineer.

This role will be responsible for implementing and supporting large-scale data ecosystems across the Group. The incumbent will use best practices in cloud engineering, data management and data storage to continue organizations drive to optimize the way that data is stored, consumed, and ultimately democratized.

You will be required to design and implement scalable and robust processes to support the data engineering capability; you will collaborate with stakeholders across the organisation with use of the Data Engineering practices facilitating the improvement in the way that data is stored and consumed.

Role Requirements:

Degree in Computer Science, Business Informatics, Mathematics, Statistics, Physics or Engineering.

5+ years of data engineering experience

5+ years of experience with any data warehouse technical architectures

AWS

ETL/ELT

SSIS and SSRS

SAS ETL Framework

(SAP ETL Framework

MongoDB ETL deployments

Apache Spark

Apache Hive (Advantageous)

Python

Java

PLSQL

TSQL

OSQL

C#

Reference Number for this position is NN54391 which is a permanent position that is semi remote offering a cost to company salary of up to R1,2m per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Nigel on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

