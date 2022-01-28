Senior Front End Developer

International Custom Software Development company is searching for a Senior Front End Developer.

You will have the opportunity to join a talented team of developers and be involved in building client facing applications for high profile projects.

What you’ll need:

Experience with at least one JavaScript web application framework (E.g. Angular, React, Ember, Polymer)

Experience with HTML 5, CSS3 is a non-negiotable

Experience with modern JavaScript libraries and tools

Web or graphic design background a bonus

Practical production level ASP.NET MVC would be highly beneficial

