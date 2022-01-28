Senior Java Developer at RecruiTech

This is an excellent chance to flex your Java Development and communication skills plus grow your career within a respected company that will offer the chance to work on varied projects.
Our client is looking for a Java Developer with proven skills in web centric Java Development with Java 8 and above and some of Spring, Spring Boot and Play Frameworks. Proven skills in Agile such as working pairing, CI / CD, TDD, and the ability to write clean code to work on complex projects are also a requirement.
As a Senior Java Developer you will have skills in the majority of:
- Strong skills in Java 8 or higher such as 11
- Java Software engineering and design of web centric software solutions using clean code / SOLID principles
- Strong communication skills to liaise, advise and work with clients / stakeholders
- Experience as a Senior Developer in mentoring /coaching developers / technical leadership or supporting less experienced client teams
- Java web frameworks such as Spring, Spring Boot or Play
- Experience in creating web services / API’s such as RESTful, JSON etc
- Database skills with RDBMS or NOSQL datastores
- Experience of Agile Development practices such as pair programming, planning poker / estimation, CI or CD, IoC, TDD, BDD
- Knowledge of Software Integration Design Patterns
- Any experience with DevOps / development infrastructure and development tools such (Git, Jenkins, source control, story boards, wiki)
- Ability to communicate and relate with technical and non-technical stakeholders
- MySQL, Oracle
Desirable skills:
- Experience of attending or speaking at meetups of technology events
- Development skills in other JVM development languages such as Groovy or Scala
- Awareness of cloud providers and cloud technologies such as AWS
- Development skills with scripting languages such as Ruby or Python
- Web technologies (HTML, Typescript, CSS, JavaScript/AJAX) and web infrastructure (Apache HTTP/web server, servlet containers, caching, proxies, security, CDNs
- Understanding of different software architectures
- Exposure to Agile modelling
