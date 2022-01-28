Senior SQL Server Developer

Are you a Senior SQL Server Developer looking for a new challenge?

My client is looking for a Senior SQL Developer who is not afraid to take on new challenges and hit the ground coding.

Requirements:

5 – 10 years in-depth SQL Development experience

Create complex queries on large data sets

Must have demonstrated skills in the Microsoft SQL Server

SQL Server Relational Database Management System

Proven T-SQL development skills

