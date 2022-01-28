Software Developer at South African Astronomical Observatory

As part of an initiative to develop automated networks of telescopes to enable coordinated global observations, particularly of time-critical transient events, we are seeking a software developer to assist in this project. This works forms part of a new international flagship astronomy programme within the BRICS countries, namely the BRICS Intelligent Telescope and Data Network (BITDN). This will involve utilizing existing software tools including the Telescope and Observation Management (TOM) toolkit (https://lco.global/tomtoolkit/) and the Astronomical Event Observatory Network (AEON; [URL Removed] a facility ecosystem for accessible and efficient follow up of astronomical transients and time domain science.

The ideal candidate for this position should hold at least a Bachelors degree in computer science, natural science or engineering and should ideally have 2-5 years work experience involving programming and web application development, ideally using Python and Django, or a similar web framework, and experience with the Linux/Unix operating system. It is crucial that the candidate works well in a small team environment while also being able to work effectively on their own. An ability to write clear technical documentation and communicate effectively with a diverse community of scientific software users and developers is essential. Familiarity with the processes involving the software development life cycle is highly desirable.

This position will initially be for a contract period of up to three years.

Duties and Responsibilities will include:

Work with other SAAO software engineers in developing an automated telescope observation network

Interact with software developers and scientists at other international observatories, including within BRICS

Develop new software per specifications and compliant with standards and procedures

Unit, integration and end-to-end testing of software

Fault finding and bug fixes

Interact with stakeholders within the BITDN programme and the wider BRICS community

Minimum Requirements:

National Diploma, B.Eng. or BSc Degree in Computer Science, Natural Sciences or a related field

Between 2 to 5 years experience in developing software post-degree

Proficiency in Python or other programming languages

Experience with web development

Must be able to work effectively within a team and on their own, with minimal supervision

Good communication skills in both written and spoken English

Ability to write specifications and design documents

Must have good problem-solving skills

Desirable requirements:

Experience with web application development using frameworks such as Django, FastAPI or Flask

Use of Python libraries such as NumPy and pandas

Experience with MySQL, PostgreSQL or another relational database management system

Knowledge of processes like Continuous Integration / Continuous Delivery workflows and agile software development

An interest in astronomy and possibly courses undertaken at a tertiary level

The filling of this position will be in line with the NRF’s Employment Equity Policy and Plan.

The competitive salary will be commensurate with qualifications and experience. Candidates should submit their CV as well as a letter of motivation when applying.

Desired Skills:

Python

Mysql

PostgreSQL

Software Development

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software Development

About The Employer:

The National Research Foundation (NRF) supports and promotes research and human capital development through funding, the provision of National Research Facilities and science outreach platforms and programmes to the broader community in all fields of science and technology, including natural sciences, engineering, social sciences and humanities.

The South African Astronomical Observatory (SAAO), the National Facility for Optical and Infrared Astronomy of the National Research Foundation (NRF), has an immediate opening for a software developer at its Cape Town headquarters. SAAO operates an observatory at Sutherland in the Northern Cape and employs about 130 people, many of them scientists and engineers. SAAO is also contracted to operate the Southern African Large Telescope (SALT) on behalf of an international consortium. SAAO is the premier optical/infrared research facility on the African continent, with global research and outreach collaborations, contributing to SET (science, engineering & technology) human capital development for South Africa.

Learn more/Apply for this position