SQL Developer at QES

My client based in Cape Town (North) is currently sourcing for 1 x Senior SQL Developer and 1 x Intermediate SQL Developer to join them on an exciting initiative they have

Industry : Financial / IT

Area : Cape Town

Type : Independent contract

Rate : TBD (Open)

1 x Senior SQL Developer – Will be responsible to analyse and transform queries and business processes that currently run on the mainframe, to a SQL server environment.

1 x Intermediate SQL Developer – Will be responsible to write efficient SQL queries as defined by the technical team.

Competencies

Client focus

Cultivates innovation

Collaborates

Being resilient

Drive results

Strong analytical thinking & problem-solving skills

Attention to detail

Strong planning and organising skills

Ability to perform well under pressure

Attributes

Positive, enthusiastic attitude

Ability to stay focussed while under pressure

Professional work standards

Takes ownership of tasks and drives tasks through to completion

Is accountable for own actions

Honesty, integrity and respect

If you would like to enquire , please send your cv and a recruiter will be happy to answer all your questions regarding this role

Desired Skills:

SQL developer

Development SQL

Development SQL Server

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

