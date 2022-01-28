Systems Analyst at QES

My client based in Cape Town (North) is currently sourcing for 1 x Systems Analyst to join them on an exciting initiative they have
Industry : Financial / IT
Area : Cape Town
Type : Independent contract
Rate : TBD (Open)
1 x Systems Analyst – Will be responsible to perform analysis of the existing mainframe environment including the database. Intermediate to senior technical resource with strong understanding of DB2 and Cobol code. Will be required to analyse processes, data and existing codebase, propose feasible technical solutions and document solution outcomes.
Competencies
- Client focus
- Cultivates innovation
- Collaborates
- Being resilient
- Drive results
- Strong analytical thinking & problem-solving skills
- Attention to detail
- Strong planning and organising skills
- Ability to perform well under pressure
Attributes
- Positive, enthusiastic attitude
- Ability to stay focussed while under pressure
- Professional work standards
- Takes ownership of tasks and drives tasks through to completion
- Is accountable for own actions
- Honesty, integrity and respect
If you would like to enquire , please send your cv and a recruiter will be happy to answer all your questions regarding this role
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analyst
- Cobol
- DB2
- Systems Analysis
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric