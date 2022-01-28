Tarsus partners with Micro Focus on CyberRes

The last 18 months have seen an alarming uptick in network security attacks and intrusions in both the public and private sectors.

These threats will continue to increase and pose significant risk when it comes to data theft and the cost of recovery from an incident. It’s a situation that is exacerbated by the cybersecurity skills gap in South Africa.

Tarsus Distribution has concluded a distribution agreement with Micro Focus’ CyberRes, which provides software solutions that strengthen cyber resilience and allow organisations to analyse their data in time to act quickly.

“The CyberRes suite of products complements Tarsus Distribution’s offering to companies and enterprises with large amounts of data that need security intelligence and insight to safeguard their operations,” says Alan Hawkins, GM: software and security at Tarsus Distribution.

“The products are aimed at organisations like managed services providers and big companies that need the ability to analyse large amounts of data so that they can identify anomalies and patterns and prevent cyber-attacks from inside and outside of the business.”

Emile Burger, Micro Focus SA country manager vice-president, comments: “Companies that are digitally transforming their organisation need speed, agility, security, and insights to succeed in a rapidly evolving marketplace.

“Our solutions are designed to enable faster innovation, with less risk, and are supplemented with an advanced analytics ecosystem to deliver optimal insights and efficiencies.

“The distribution agreement with Tarsus Distribution allows CyberRes to provide a broader market with our advanced security solutions and services.”