Technical Test Analyst

An amazing opportunity exists for a Technical Test Analyst with a Financial Powerhouse!

They are looking for a Technical Test Analyst to ensure the quality of all business and technology solutions is functionally and non-functionally tested, in order to meet the requirements and achieve overall sustainable quality of the business solution.

To qualify for this role you must have working experinece in the following

Degree in BSC/ IT preferred.

Diploma in Information Technology

Min of 8 years’ experience in testing with min 5 years in test automation.

Document, maintain and monitor test scenarios, acceptance criteria and the final results.

Continuously build test automation artifacts.

Execute and maintain the manual and automation regression tests

Exposure to diverse IT projects using a variety of testing tools and techniques

Testing qualification ISTQB/ISEB.

Must have expert SQL Testing.

API Testing experience

Must have experience in an agile work environment.

