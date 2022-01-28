An amazing opportunity exists for a Technical Test Analyst with a Financial Powerhouse!
They are looking for a Technical Test Analyst to ensure the quality of all business and technology solutions is functionally and non-functionally tested, in order to meet the requirements and achieve overall sustainable quality of the business solution.
To qualify for this role you must have working experinece in the following
- Degree in BSC/ IT preferred.
- Diploma in Information Technology
- Min of 8 years’ experience in testing with min 5 years in test automation.
- Document, maintain and monitor test scenarios, acceptance criteria and the final results.
- Continuously build test automation artifacts.
- Execute and maintain the manual and automation regression tests
- Exposure to diverse IT projects using a variety of testing tools and techniques
- Testing qualification ISTQB/ISEB.
- Must have expert SQL Testing.
- API Testing experience
- Must have experience in an agile work environment.
For more info apply now!
Desired Skills:
- automation
- API
- SQL Testing
- ISTQB