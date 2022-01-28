WHO stands with Neil Young as he exits Spotify

Musician Neil Young, who this week demanded that his music be removed from Spotify, has received support from the World Health Organisation.

Young issued an ultimatum to the music streaming service after a Joe Rogan podcast on Spotify interviewed anti-vax icon Dr Robert Malone.

Dr Malone is an infectious disease specialist who has been banned from Twitter for spreading Covid misinformation.

Young demanded that Spotify remove either the podcast or his music. “They can have Rogan or Young. Not both,” he said in an open letter.

Spotify issued a statement saying it regrets Young’s decision, but “hopes to welcome him back soon”.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of WHO, thanked Young for his stand, tweeting: “We all have a role to play to end this pandemic and infodemic.”