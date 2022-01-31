A well established company in the Financial and Services Sector is looking for a Cobol Developer to join their dynamic team based in Johannesburg area
Job Description
- Design, develop and oversee the deployment of new IT processes and any changes to the existing IT processes.
- Define and maintain the IT reference process framework and ensure it is leveraged across IT. Create and maintain a centralised repository of process and related artefacts (e.g., procedures,templates, forms).
- Identify and implement initiatives to improve efficiency and effectiveness of IT Processes.
Background and Experience
- 5+ years Cobol development experience
- 5+ years IMS specific experience
- Design, develop, and configure code for new programs
Must have
- Experience in analysis, design and coding
- Proven track record of supporting Test environments
Advantageous
- Banking sector experience preferred
- Understanding of Banking business models
Please note that this is a 12months contract paying a rate of R650 per hour
Desired Skills:
- Cobol Development
- IMS
- Banking business models