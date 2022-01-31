Cobol Developer

Jan 31, 2022

A well established company in the Financial and Services Sector is looking for a Cobol Developer to join their dynamic team based in Johannesburg area

Job Description

  • Design, develop and oversee the deployment of new IT processes and any changes to the existing IT processes.
  • Define and maintain the IT reference process framework and ensure it is leveraged across IT. Create and maintain a centralised repository of process and related artefacts (e.g., procedures,templates, forms).
  • Identify and implement initiatives to improve efficiency and effectiveness of IT Processes.

Background and Experience

  • 5+ years Cobol development experience
  • 5+ years IMS specific experience
  • Design, develop, and configure code for new programs

Must have

  • Experience in analysis, design and coding
  • Proven track record of supporting Test environments

Advantageous

  • Banking sector experience preferred
  • Understanding of Banking business models

Please note that this is a 12months contract paying a rate of R650 per hour

Desired Skills:

  • Cobol Development
  • IMS
  • Banking business models

