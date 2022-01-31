Cobol Developer

A well established company in the Financial and Services Sector is looking for a Cobol Developer to join their dynamic team based in Johannesburg area

Job Description

Design, develop and oversee the deployment of new IT processes and any changes to the existing IT processes.

Define and maintain the IT reference process framework and ensure it is leveraged across IT. Create and maintain a centralised repository of process and related artefacts (e.g., procedures,templates, forms).

Identify and implement initiatives to improve efficiency and effectiveness of IT Processes.

Background and Experience

5+ years Cobol development experience

5+ years IMS specific experience

Design, develop, and configure code for new programs

Must have

Experience in analysis, design and coding

Proven track record of supporting Test environments

Advantageous

Banking sector experience preferred

Understanding of Banking business models

Please note that this is a 12months contract paying a rate of R650 per hour

Desired Skills:

Cobol Development

IMS

Banking business models

