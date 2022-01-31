Master Data Specialist/Materials Cataloguer

Required is a candidate who will ensure that the Creation, Extension and changes to Material Master Stock Codes are done According to Cataloguing decision tee and according to Technical Taxonomy Rules

Complete stock code descriptions, enhancing stock codes (master data) by completing details such as Part Number, Manufacturing/OEM details, correct class name allocation and Mandatory Characteristics populated

Analyse Stock Cod to Identify Duplicates within the business

Stock Code Applications

Compliance

Performance and quantity of Stock Code creations, extension and changes according to the agreed SLA

Quality of Stock Codes and adherence to Cataloguing decision tree

Manufacturing, Engineering, Mining Industry experience

Desired Skills:

SAP

Material Master Stock Codes

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

About The Employer:

Large global organisation

Employer & Job Benefits:

Large company benefits

