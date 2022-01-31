Master Data Specialist/Materials Cataloguer

Required is a candidate who will ensure that the Creation, Extension and changes to Material Master Stock Codes are done According to Cataloguing decision tee and according to Technical Taxonomy Rules
Complete stock code descriptions, enhancing stock codes (master data) by completing details such as Part Number, Manufacturing/OEM details, correct class name allocation and Mandatory Characteristics populated
Analyse Stock Cod to Identify Duplicates within the business
Stock Code Applications
Compliance
Performance and quantity of Stock Code creations, extension and changes according to the agreed SLA
Quality of Stock Codes and adherence to Cataloguing decision tree
Manufacturing, Engineering, Mining Industry experience
Desired Skills:
- SAP
- Material Master Stock Codes
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate
About The Employer:
Large global organisation
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Large company benefits