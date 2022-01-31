Project Manager IT at QES

My client based in Cape Town (North) is looking for a Project Manager (Corporate Solutions) to join them on an independent contract basis

Hybrid work model, Cape Town based

Industry : Financial Services

Job Description

The Corporate Functions Portfolio of Projects’, requires a Project Manager to manage the day to day deliverables and ensure execution in accordance to Santam’s Project Management methodology and governance.

Prioritized by a business steering committee. This will be managed as a continuous delivery stream.

Ability to work with an extensive stakeholder community – Business and Technical.

Team engagement required with Santam Project team, Business Stakeholders and within the Sanlam Group.

Delivery engagements with BI and Data specifically..

Key Role & Responsibilities

Managing Project Scope by understanding project scope and product backlog.

Project Planning, including scoping, conceptual sprint planning and development.

Defining project and work stream, sizing and estimating; sprint, release and milestone management

Essential Skills & Experience

Experienced in technical project implementations involving system integrations.

Sound experience and knowledge of the system development lifecycle processes and methods from business concept to deployment stages and tools such as JIRA, Confluence and SharePoint.

Proven track record of working in a project environment as a Project Manager.

The ability to run and deliver on large and complex Projects.

Adherence to Project Governance and compliance.

Qualifications and Experience

7 – 10 years’ experience

Relevant 3+ year degree or equivalent qualification

Certificate or Diploma in Project Management from an industry recognized training institution

Desired skills and experience

Relevant Agile certification associated to the role.

Experienced in Agile and Scrum Methodology with associated Tool experience such as JIRA, JIRA Portfolio and Confluence.

Desired Skills:

Agile

Project Management Agile

PMO

Project plan

Project Governance

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

