SAP Master Data Officer

Listed retail group requires candidate to support and undertake a broad range of duties in relation to the following functions:

Creation of new materials on SAP, maintaining existing materials on SAP.

Creating and maintaining pricing conditions nationally and cross-border.

Ensure that proper listing/de-listing of products procedure is followed.

Ensure Master Data standards are being followed.

Blocking and unblocking SAP codes as per Master Data procedures.

Creating and maintaining rounding profiles.

Creating and maintaining merchandise categories, migrating materials within categories.

Address store queries within 48 hours with regards to product codes, descriptions, and pricing.

Run a variety of reports on BI, SAP and Every Angle, relative to margins, sales, in-stocks, blocked, slow-moving and toxic materials.

Provide administrative support to the Operations team.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS

Minimum of 5 years in the same role.

Excellent in Excel and Word.

Proficiency in SAP Material Requirement Planning and Master Data.

Excellent in BI and Every Angle.

High attention to detail.

Excellent communication and writing skills.

Proactive approach towards the tasks assigned.

Ability to work independently.

Self-driven.

Excellent problem-solving and mathematical skills.

Product knowledge.

The ideal candidate should be willing and able to work retail hours (long hours, weekends, public holidays)

This role requires clear credit and criminal records; psychometric testing will be conducted

If you don’t receive feedback on your application within 20 days from this advert, please consider your application unsuccessful

By sending your CV along with other additional documents, you give consent to the agency to process and retain your personal information for the current opportunity, as well as for the future opportunities.

Please note that when applying for any position, reference checks will be completed and personal information, as defined in the Protection of Personal Information Act of 2013, will be processed.

In applying for this position, applicants will be deemed to have consented

Desired Skills:

SAP

BI

Every Angle

SAP Materials Planning

Master Data

Advanced Excel

margins

sales

in-stocks

blocked

slow-moving and toxic materials

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Provident Fund

13th Cheque

Profit Share

Learn more/Apply for this position