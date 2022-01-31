Senior Professional Officer: DBA at City of Cape Town

The City of Cape Town promotes and applies the principles of employment equity. People with disabilities are encouraged to apply.

CORPORATE SERVICES – INFORMATION SYSTEMS AND TECHNOLOGY

SENIOR PROFESSIONAL OFFICER: DBA

(THREE-YEAR CONTRACT)

TCOE SALARY COMMENCING FROM R870 029 PER ANNUM – REF NO: CS 10/22

Requirements:

Minimum relevant Bachelor’s degree

Five (5) years’ relevant experience

Key performance areas:

Applies a substantial body of professional knowledge of Database Administration, Installation and Maintenance

Develop and implement a full range of database management solutions within the framework of the City’s IT architecture, policies and practices

Deal with a variety of professional issues relating to databases and database administration, performance tuning, database indexing

Make recommendations and facilitating the development and implementation of long and short term objectives for data and database management.

Please apply online at [URL Removed] (external applicants) or via the SAP Portal (internal applicants) unless otherwise stated.

By submitting your application for a position at the City of Cape Town, you are consenting that the personal information submitted as part of your application may be used for the purposes of the Recruitment and Selection process.

Closing date: 11 February 2022

Please quote the reference number of the vacancy in all communications.

Certified copies of qualifications must be available on request.

Copies of supporting documents will not be returned.

Kindly note that applications will not be acknowledged in writing.

Visit our website at [URL Removed]

No late applications will be considered.

If no notification of appointment is received within three (3) months of the closing date, please accept that your application was unsuccessful.

