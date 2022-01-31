Senior Software Developer: Business Intelligence and Spatial Applications (2 Positions) at City of Cape Town

CORPORATE SERVICES – INFORMATION SYSTEMS AND TECHNOLOGY

SENIOR SOFTWARE DEVELOPER: BUSINESS INTELLIGENCE AND SPATIAL APPLICATIONS (2 POSITIONS)

(THREE-YEAR CONTRACT)

TCOE SALARY COMMENCING FROM R870 029 PER ANNUM – REF NO: CS 11/22

Requirements:

Minimum relevant B degree or equivalent

Five (5) years IT experience in applications development, all of which are in delivering projects using ArcObjects

Experience as a C# or JavaScript developer

An understanding of how ArcGIS Geodatabase versioning works.

Key performance areas:

Participate in all phases of the software application development life cycle with an emphasis on solution design, development utilising C#, JavaScript, CSS, HTML, HTML5, SQL Server, Microsoft .NET Framework, WCF and Web API

A working knowledge and experience of the Esri 10.x ArcGIS products such as ArcGIS for Portal, ArcObjects and ArcGIS services.

Note:

The incumbent should be:

Proficient in ArcObjects 10.x

Proficient in being able to build ArcMap Add-Ins using the ArcObjects SDK for ArcGIS (.Net) for ArcGIS 10.7.1

Proficient in .Net Framework using C#

Proficient with using Visual Studio 2017 or later editions and using Microsoft Team Foundation Server version control (GIT and/or TFSVC)

Proficient in Esri Desktop ArcMap 10.7.1

Proficient in JTX Workflow for ArcGIS 10.7.1

