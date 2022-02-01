Business Analyst at AJ Personnel

Responsibilities:

Perform requirements analysis

Compile proposals

Compile business models

Compile process models

Participate in roll out and implementation of the IT solution

Gather, collate and analyse business information and knowledge

Provide facilitation and scribing services

Provide training if required

Ensure system specifications meet business requirements

Take the lead of scrum teams as the Product Owner

Providing vision and direction to the Agile development team and stakeholders throughout the project and creating requirements

Ensure that the team always has an adequate amount of prior prepared tasks to work on

Plan and prioritize product feature backlog and development for the product

Define product vision, road-map and growth opportunities

Assess value, develop cases, and prioritize stories, epics, and themes to ensure work focuses on those with maximum value that are aligned with product strategy

Provide backlog management, iteration planning, and elaboration of the user stories

Work closely with Product Management to create and maintain a product backlog according to business value or ROI

Lead the planning product release plans and set the expectation for delivery of new functionalities

Provide an active role in mitigating impediments impacting successful team completion of Release/Sprint Goals

Research and analyze market, the users, and the roadmap for the product

Follow our competitors and the industry

Requirements:

Business analysis qualification/IT Degree or Diploma

Understanding of Business processes and procedures

Understanding of the customers’ business

Understand the applicable system development life cycle, methodology, and tools,

including model-driven design and service orientated architecture modeling

Oral and written communication skills

Interpersonal skills

Research skills

Technical report writing skills

Practical skills with Business Process Modelling and Notation (BPMN)

Previous working experience as a Product Owner for 5 years (s)

In-depth knowledge of Agile process and principles

Outstanding communication, presentation, and leadership skills

Excellent organizational and time management skills

Sharp analytical and problem-solving skills

Creative thinker with a vision

Attention to details

TO APPLY:

Only if you do meet the minimum job requirements and experience as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV.

Please Apply Online and complete your registration on Ditto Hire (our application tracking system) to enable and protect you as a candidate to accept the new POPIA terms and conditions. This will then create your permanent profile with which you can apply for all jobs as advertised by AJ PERSONNEL. However, you may remove your profile from AJ PERSONNEL when you are no longer in the job market.

AJ Personnel is fully POPIA Compliant.

Please take note that the applicants who do not adhere to the above criteria will not be considered for the respective position.

Note our clients may expire jobs at their own discretion.

AJ PERSONNEL will only respond to shortlisted candidates.

If you have not received a response within two (2) weeks from applying, your application was most likely unsuccessful.

In accordance with our Employment Equity goals and plan, preference will be given to suitable applicants from designated groups as defined in the Employment Equity Act 55 of 1998 and subsequent amendments thereto.

About The Employer:

International technology company with the private sector and governmental clients.

