Business Analyst at AJ Personnel

Responsibilities:
- Perform requirements analysis
- Compile proposals
- Compile business models
- Compile process models
- Participate in roll out and implementation of the IT solution
- Gather, collate and analyse business information and knowledge
- Provide facilitation and scribing services
- Provide training if required
- Ensure system specifications meet business requirements
- Take the lead of scrum teams as the Product Owner
- Providing vision and direction to the Agile development team and stakeholders throughout the project and creating requirements
- Ensure that the team always has an adequate amount of prior prepared tasks to work on
- Plan and prioritize product feature backlog and development for the product
- Define product vision, road-map and growth opportunities
- Assess value, develop cases, and prioritize stories, epics, and themes to ensure work focuses on those with maximum value that are aligned with product strategy
- Provide backlog management, iteration planning, and elaboration of the user stories
- Work closely with Product Management to create and maintain a product backlog according to business value or ROI
- Lead the planning product release plans and set the expectation for delivery of new functionalities
- Provide an active role in mitigating impediments impacting successful team completion of Release/Sprint Goals
- Research and analyze market, the users, and the roadmap for the product
- Follow our competitors and the industry
Requirements:
- Business analysis qualification/IT Degree or Diploma
- Understanding of Business processes and procedures
- Understanding of the customers’ business
- Understand the applicable system development life cycle, methodology, and tools,
including model-driven design and service orientated architecture modeling
- Oral and written communication skills
- Interpersonal skills
- Research skills
- Technical report writing skills
- Practical skills with Business Process Modelling and Notation (BPMN)
- Previous working experience as a Product Owner for 5 years (s)
- In-depth knowledge of Agile process and principles
- Outstanding communication, presentation, and leadership skills
- Excellent organizational and time management skills
- Sharp analytical and problem-solving skills
- Creative thinker with a vision
- Attention to details
TO APPLY:
- Only if you do meet the minimum job requirements and experience as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV.
- Please Apply Online and complete your registration on Ditto Hire (our application tracking system) to enable and protect you as a candidate to accept the new POPIA terms and conditions. This will then create your permanent profile with which you can apply for all jobs as advertised by AJ PERSONNEL. However, you may remove your profile from AJ PERSONNEL when you are no longer in the job market.
- AJ Personnel is fully POPIA Compliant.
- Please take note that the applicants who do not adhere to the above criteria will not be considered for the respective position.
- Note our clients may expire jobs at their own discretion.
- AJ PERSONNEL will only respond to shortlisted candidates.
- If you have not received a response within two (2) weeks from applying, your application was most likely unsuccessful.
- In accordance with our Employment Equity goals and plan, preference will be given to suitable applicants from designated groups as defined in the Employment Equity Act 55 of 1998 and subsequent amendments thereto.
About The Employer:
International technology company with the private sector and governmental clients.