BUSINESS INTELLIGENCE BUSINESS ANALYST (BIBA)
- High level skill/capability specification:
- Facilitate user requirements workshops and design sessions
- Document user requirements
- BIBA methodology in agile environments
- Systems analysis (source-to-target mappings, data profiling)
- Deep knowledge of modern data platforms
- Strong leadership and people skills (will be required to work closely with senior Capitec BIBA to understand Capitec Way of Work)
- Minimum Knowledge:
- Prior exposure and experience in regulatory compliance projects
- Data and analytics Business Analysis
- Data Warehouse Methodologies
- Front End Technologies
- BI Best Practice
- Data Analysis
- Data Governance
- Financial systems and procedures
- Visualisation
- Ideal:
- Banking systems environment
- Banking business model
- Agile development life cycle
- Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)
- Microsoft Appliance (APS)
- AWS Cloud Exposure/ Experience
Minimum Requirements:
- At least 5 Years’ experience using Kimball Methodology for Datawarehouse Design.
- Advanced Knowledge of designing Facts, Dimensions for Datawarehouse.
- Advanced Knowledge Setting up a Bus Matrix Design for a Datawarehouse
At least 5 Years’ Experience creating and documenting Dimension Models for a Datawarehouse Advantageous, but not required
Knowledge on Microsoft Cloud technologies (Microsoft Azure P for modern Datawarehouse and related cloud technologies )
Desired Skills:
- Data Governance
- Data Warehousing
- AWS
- Microsoft Power BI
- Agile