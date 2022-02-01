Business Intelligence Business Analyst

Feb 1, 2022

BUSINESS INTELLIGENCE BUSINESS ANALYST (BIBA)

  • High level skill/capability specification:
  • Facilitate user requirements workshops and design sessions
  • Document user requirements
  • BIBA methodology in agile environments
  • Systems analysis (source-to-target mappings, data profiling)
  • Deep knowledge of modern data platforms
  • Strong leadership and people skills (will be required to work closely with senior Capitec BIBA to understand Capitec Way of Work)
  • Minimum Knowledge:
  • Prior exposure and experience in regulatory compliance projects
  • Data and analytics Business Analysis
  • Data Warehouse Methodologies
  • Front End Technologies
  • BI Best Practice
  • Data Analysis
  • Data Governance
  • Financial systems and procedures
  • Visualisation
  • Ideal:
  • Banking systems environment
  • Banking business model
  • Agile development life cycle
  • Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)
  • Microsoft Appliance (APS)
  • AWS Cloud Exposure/ Experience

Minimum Requirements:

  • At least 5 Years’ experience using Kimball Methodology for Datawarehouse Design.
  • Advanced Knowledge of designing Facts, Dimensions for Datawarehouse.
  • Advanced Knowledge Setting up a Bus Matrix Design for a Datawarehouse

  • At least 5 Years’ Experience creating and documenting Dimension Models for a Datawarehouse Advantageous, but not required

  • Knowledge on Microsoft Cloud technologies (Microsoft Azure P for modern Datawarehouse and related cloud technologies )

Desired Skills:

  • Data Governance
  • Data Warehousing
  • AWS
  • Microsoft Power BI
  • Agile

