COBOL Developer at Reverside

COBOL Developer

Reverside is an IT services provider; we are always looking for professional candidates to join our team in Software Development, providing opportunities to work on exciting projects, within our well-established client base.

We are looking forCOBOLProfessionals with 5+ years solid development experience in IMSand has a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.

About The Employer:

Requirements :

5+ years COBOL development experience

5+ years IMS Specific experience

Design, develop, and configure code for new programs

Experience in analysis, design and coding

Banking sector experience preferred

Understanding of Banking business models

Other Skills:



Agile Methodology

Good professional communication skills

Self-Motivated and have the ability to adapt quickly

Committed and dedicated to achieving results

Innovative and adhere to best coding practices

