COBOL Developer at Reverside

Feb 1, 2022

COBOL Developer

Reverside is an IT services provider; we are always looking for professional candidates to join our team in Software Development, providing opportunities to work on exciting projects, within our well-established client base.

We are looking forCOBOLProfessionals with 5+ years solid development experience in IMSand has a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.

About The Employer:

Requirements :

  • 5+ years COBOL development experience
  • 5+ years IMS Specific experience
  • Design, develop, and configure code for new programs
  • Experience in analysis, design and coding
  • Banking sector experience preferred
  • Understanding of Banking business models

Other Skills:

  • Agile Methodology
  • Good professional communication skills
  • Self-Motivated and have the ability to adapt quickly
  • Committed and dedicated to achieving results
  • Innovative and adhere to best coding practices

Learn more/Apply for this position