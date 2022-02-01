COBOL Developer at Reverside

COBOL Developer
Reverside is an IT services provider; we are always looking for professional candidates to join our team in Software Development, providing opportunities to work on exciting projects, within our well-established client base.
We are looking forCOBOLProfessionals with 5+ years solid development experience in IMSand has a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.
About The Employer:
Requirements :
- 5+ years COBOL development experience
- 5+ years IMS Specific experience
- Design, develop, and configure code for new programs
- Experience in analysis, design and coding
- Banking sector experience preferred
- Understanding of Banking business models
Other Skills:
- Agile Methodology
- Good professional communication skills
- Self-Motivated and have the ability to adapt quickly
- Committed and dedicated to achieving results
- Innovative and adhere to best coding practices