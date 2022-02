Data Engineer at Mediro ICT

A company based in Isando is looking for Data Engineers to join their team on a 3-month contract. CV to [Email Address Removed]The primary responsibility for the role is to be a data engineer in the EPM programme responsible for data migration, designing and building ETL jobs/data pipelines, building data quality into processes, writing complex SQL queries, designing data models, performing data analysis and profiling.

Develop Informatica and SAP Data Services ETL jobs.

Write Teradata jobs and queries.

Create Teradata tables, views, indexes, and databases.

Collaborate with project and business teams.

Implement processes and systems to monitor data quality, ensuring production data is always accurate.

Write unit/integration tests, contribute to data engineering wiki, and document work.

Perform data analysis required to troubleshoot data-related issues and assist in the resolution of data issues.

Design data integration solutions and error handling approach for solutions.

Maintain technical and operational metadata during data solution development.

Has experience in advanced query performance and query optimization.

Can develop complex SQL to implement complex business logic.

Translate the functional requirements to high-level design and build technical specifications document.

Minimum RequirementsMinimum Experience:

Minimum 3 years experience in Informatica ETL development

Minimum 2 years experience in SAP Data Services ETL development.

Minimum 3 years experience in Teradata development including writing jobs & queries, creating tables, views, indexes, and databases.

Data analysis & profiling

Data Modelling

SQL Skills

Data Analysis

Advantageous:

Finance Knowledge

SAP background

Kerridge background

