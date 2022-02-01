Data Scientist (Senior) at Parvana Recruitment

Client Details:Our client is a fast-growing online business based in South Africa. They are obsessive about their high performance yet collaborative culture and are looking for leaders to join their dynamic team. They think big, move fast, take ownership and are used to winning. They are lucky to be surrounded by colleagues who are experts in their field, working together to create a world class brand.Role Responsibilities:

Automated daily & hourly order forecasting models.

Dynamic estimators to maximise operational efficiency.

Customer segmentation models to optimise content and/or communication relevancy based on customer preferences.

Personalisation engines to recommend dishes, restaurants, promotions, etc.

Key operational parameter anomaly detection techniques.

Preferred Qualifications:

Relevant tertiary qualifications in Statistics, Mathematics, Computer Science and/or Engineering

Relevant Skills / Experience:

5+ years’ work experience as a Data Scientist

Data science exposure in a retail or e-commerce environment is beneficial

Experience in Python and Linux command line

Knowledge of and experience with mainstream machine learning (ML) tools, including Tensorflow and/or Keras, Scikit-learn, and Pandas

Experience with Amazon Web Services or other cloud computing platforms

Experience with Docker

Experience with querying and conducting ETL against both SQL and non-SQL based data stores

Experience with MLOps best practises beneficial

Experience with recommender models and natural language processing beneficial

Experience with any of the following AWS services beneficial: Sagemaker (incl. Studio), Glue, Athena, ECR, CodePipeline

Attention to detail in a high-pressure environment

Advanced analytical ability

