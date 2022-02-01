Developer – Back-End (Remote) at Parvana Recruitment

This is a remote position.Client Details:Our client is a software company that is doing exciting and innovative artificial intelligence development. The goal is to be the best but also to use their technology to make a positive impact on society and to level the playing fields. This job will make you feel really good about what you do while offering remote work and a super exciting tech environment.Role Responsibilities:

Participating in the entire application lifecycle, focusing on coding and debugging.

Writing clean code to develop functional web applications.

Troubleshooting and debugging applications.

Performing UI tests to optimise performance.

Managing cutting-edge technologies to improve legacy applications.

Collaborating with Front-end developers to integrate user-facing elements with server side logic.

Gathering and addressing technical and design requirements.

Providing training and supporting internal teams.

Building reusable code and libraries for future use.

Liaising with developers, designers and system administrators to identify new features.

Following emerging technologies.

Preferred Qualifications:

Relevant tertiary qualification

Relevant Skills / Experience:

Experienced in progressive web application development.

Very proficient in all or most of Laravel/PHP, Node.js, [URL Removed] React, JavaScript, HTML, CSS, RESTApi, MySQL, Firebase, Flutte, C++ and Python.

Proficient in using GitLab or a similar GitOps tool.

Knowledgeable in Docker and Google Cloud Services.

Familiar with Agile methodologies, especially the use of Scrum and Kanban.

Knowledgeable in Continuous Integration and Continuous Delivery methodology.

Knowledgeable in Test-driven development principles.

Experienced in developing software for at least 5 years.

Have extensive experience in database design and optimisation.

Passionate about code quality and maintaining excellent development standards.

Have a keen interest in machine-learning and the creation of artificial intelligence.

Have extensive experience in scaling products.

