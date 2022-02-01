Intermediate Microsoft Developer – Johannesburg – R680k PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment

As an Intermediate Developer at this Specialised Software business, you will be responsible for building applications from inception to implementation.

The company delivers the finest turnkey solutions to suit their customers’ specific business requirements and strategies. They pride themselves in continuously striving for better performance and challenging their Developers to seek real improvements.

This opportunity will allow you to grow alongside like minded and highly technical Dev gurus. Don’t miss Out, Apply today!!!

Requirements:

Intermediate Microsoft Developer

C#

ASP .Net

WPF

Microsoft SQL Server

Azure

Qualifications

Relevant tertiary qualification in Engineering or Computer Science

Reference Number for this position is BV54430 which is a permanent position based in Johannesburg offering a cost to company salary of R680k PA negotiable on experience and ability.

Desired Skills:

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

