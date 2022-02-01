Intermediate Web Developer Johannesburg R540k PA at e-Merge IT RECRUITMENT

Join one of the best companies that offers software solutions and be exposed to the latest technology stack.
Requirements:
- BSc Computer science
- Candidates are required to have a minimum of 4 years’ experience.
- C#
- JavaScript
- Architecture and design patterns:
- MVC
- Monolithic
- .NET CORE 2.0 / 5.0
- NET
- WebAPI
- Bootstrap
- SASS
- CSS
- HTML
