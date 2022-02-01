IT Developer

This role requires someone who can work independently and be accountable for their own job.
KPA’s:
Interpret business requirements to provide timeous solutions
Develop and Maintain systems in terms of quality, proper documentation, as well as conformance to Enterprise architecture plan
Adherence to coding standards
Adherence to source control policies & guidelines
Qualifications and Experience:
National Diploma in IT/Programming/Systems development at a minimum; IDEAL would be a BSC IT or Comp Sci
5 to 10 years experience in SYSTEMS DESIGN, DEVELOPMENT and IMPLEMENTATION
Technical Knowledge Required:
C# [URL Removed]
SQL Server
MVC/ASP.Net
WCF/WebAPI
Entity Framework
Problem Solving
Unit Testing
HTML/Javascript
AngularJS
Team Foundation Server/VSTS/Azure DevOps
Please try to respond with a comprehensive CV that highlights your technical match to these requirements. If you don’t hear from us or if you are regretted via the system, that will mean you have not been shortlisted due to insufficient levels of required skills and experience.
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Banking
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree