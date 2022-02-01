IT Developer

This role requires someone who can work independently and be accountable for their own job.

KPA’s:

Interpret business requirements to provide timeous solutions

Develop and Maintain systems in terms of quality, proper documentation, as well as conformance to Enterprise architecture plan

Adherence to coding standards

Adherence to source control policies & guidelines

Qualifications and Experience:

National Diploma in IT/Programming/Systems development at a minimum; IDEAL would be a BSC IT or Comp Sci

5 to 10 years experience in SYSTEMS DESIGN, DEVELOPMENT and IMPLEMENTATION

Technical Knowledge Required:

C# [URL Removed]

SQL Server

MVC/ASP.Net

WCF/WebAPI

Entity Framework

Problem Solving

Unit Testing

HTML/Javascript

AngularJS

Team Foundation Server/VSTS/Azure DevOps

Please try to respond with a comprehensive CV that highlights your technical match to these requirements. If you don’t hear from us or if you are regretted via the system, that will mean you have not been shortlisted due to insufficient levels of required skills and experience.

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Banking

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

