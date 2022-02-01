IT Developer

Feb 1, 2022

Responsibilities:

  • Develop and maintain systems in terms of quality, proper documentation, as well as conformance to Enterprise architecture plan.
  • Delivering developmental efforts on time.
  • All developmental efforts must be concluded within the Change Control process.
  • Adhere to coding standards
  • Adhere to source control policies & guidelines

Minimum requirements:

  • 3 to 5 years experience in systems design, development and implementation.
  • Computer programming qualification
  • C# [URL Removed] Server
  • MVC / ASP.Net
  • WCF / WebAPI
  • Entity Framework
  • Problem Solving
  • Unit Testing
  • HTML / JavaScript
  • Team Foundation Server / VSTS

Preferred competencies:

  • K2 Blackpearl
  • Azure
  • Mobile Development
  • WPF
  • SQL Server Reporting Services

