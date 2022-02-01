IT Developer

Responsibilities:
- Develop and maintain systems in terms of quality, proper documentation, as well as conformance to Enterprise architecture plan.
- Delivering developmental efforts on time.
- All developmental efforts must be concluded within the Change Control process.
- Adhere to coding standards
- Adhere to source control policies & guidelines
Minimum requirements:
- 3 to 5 years experience in systems design, development and implementation.
- Computer programming qualification
- C# [URL Removed] Server
- MVC / ASP.Net
- WCF / WebAPI
- Entity Framework
- Problem Solving
- Unit Testing
- HTML / JavaScript
- Team Foundation Server / VSTS
Preferred competencies:
- K2 Blackpearl
- Azure
- Mobile Development
- WPF
- SQL Server Reporting Services
