IT Developer

Responsibilities:

Develop and maintain systems in terms of quality, proper documentation, as well as conformance to Enterprise architecture plan.

Delivering developmental efforts on time.

All developmental efforts must be concluded within the Change Control process.

Adhere to coding standards

Adhere to source control policies & guidelines

Minimum requirements:

3 to 5 years experience in systems design, development and implementation.

Computer programming qualification

C# [URL Removed] Server

MVC / ASP.Net

WCF / WebAPI

Entity Framework

Problem Solving

Unit Testing

HTML / JavaScript

Team Foundation Server / VSTS

Preferred competencies:

K2 Blackpearl

Azure

Mobile Development

WPF

SQL Server Reporting Services

