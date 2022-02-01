IT Technician – Stellenbosch

Responsibilities:

End user IT support

Systems maintenance

Respond to support requests from email, system and callers

Troubleshooting, diagnosing and resolve system errors and, where necessary escalating issues

Creating, maintaining and publishing all supporting documentation on the various systems

Acting as a point of control for all data and information of relevant services

Ensuring all activities are compliant with current legal and company regulations

Complying with, and applying corporate guidelines and standards

Supporting all IT-related work at Stellenbosch office

Occasionally supporting national staff at other locations and company customers

Requirements:

Grade 12

3-5 years experience

Windows 10

Active Directory and Microsoft Exchange

Hyper-V / VMWare

Windows Server 2016/2019 and Active Directory

Backups

Printer support

Networking configuration and setup Routers, Switches, LAN/Wan, VPN, DNS, DHCP, WiFi

A+, N+ and MS Certification preferable

Previous customer service experience with assisting end users

Please note only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Learn more/Apply for this position