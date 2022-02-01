IT Technician – Stellenbosch

Responsibilities:
- End user IT support
- Systems maintenance
- Respond to support requests from email, system and callers
- Troubleshooting, diagnosing and resolve system errors and, where necessary escalating issues
- Creating, maintaining and publishing all supporting documentation on the various systems
- Acting as a point of control for all data and information of relevant services
- Ensuring all activities are compliant with current legal and company regulations
- Complying with, and applying corporate guidelines and standards
- Supporting all IT-related work at Stellenbosch office
- Occasionally supporting national staff at other locations and company customers
Requirements:
- Grade 12
- 3-5 years experience
- Windows 10
- Active Directory and Microsoft Exchange
- Hyper-V / VMWare
- Windows Server 2016/2019 and Active Directory
- Backups
- Printer support
- Networking configuration and setup Routers, Switches, LAN/Wan, VPN, DNS, DHCP, WiFi
- A+, N+ and MS Certification preferable
- Previous customer service experience with assisting end users
Please note only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.