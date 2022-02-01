IT Technician – Stellenbosch

Responsibilities:

  • End user IT support
  • Systems maintenance
  • Respond to support requests from email, system and callers
  • Troubleshooting, diagnosing and resolve system errors and, where necessary escalating issues
  • Creating, maintaining and publishing all supporting documentation on the various systems
  • Acting as a point of control for all data and information of relevant services
  • Ensuring all activities are compliant with current legal and company regulations
  • Complying with, and applying corporate guidelines and standards
  • Supporting all IT-related work at Stellenbosch office
  • Occasionally supporting national staff at other locations and company customers

Requirements:

  • Grade 12
  • 3-5 years experience
  • Windows 10
  • Active Directory and Microsoft Exchange
  • Hyper-V / VMWare
  • Windows Server 2016/2019 and Active Directory
  • Backups
  • Printer support
  • Networking configuration and setup Routers, Switches, LAN/Wan, VPN, DNS, DHCP, WiFi
  • A+, N+ and MS Certification preferable
  • Previous customer service experience with assisting end users

