Programme Officer: Policy

Feb 1, 2022

Programme Offer: Policy required, for a 3-year fixed term contract, at a non-profit organization operating within the agricultural industry.

Duties & Responsibilities but not limited to

  • Reporting to the CEO or designate.
  • Responsible for managing the organisation’s policy programmes.

Key duties include:

  • Conceptualising, planning and hosting policy-related events.
  • Development of position papers, conference papers, policy briefs etc.; policy advocacy.
  • Keeping members abreast of key developments.
  • Monitoring and evaluation; coordinating members’ inputs into regional and global policy processes.
  • Representing the organisation at policy and other relevant for a.
  • Supporting members in their policy-related work.
  • Developing partnerships with relevant policy-related institutions.
  • Resource mobilisation.
  • Preparing internal and external reports.
  • Project management and donor reporting

Minimum Requirements

  • Post graduate degree in agricultural economics.
  • Economics or related fields.
  • 5 years relevant practical experience, particularly in economic or policy analysis/research, as well as in policy advocacy; familiarity with regional and global.
  • Agricultural policy developments.
  • Strong analytical and conceptual skills, including from a systems perspective.
  • Good presentation skills.
  • Strong facilitation and coordination skills.
  • Be a team player with good interpersonal skills.
  • Must have excellent communication skills (oral and written) in English, and competency in French or Portuguese will be an added advantage.
  • Working knowledge of French, Portuguese or German languages will be an added advantage.

Desired Skills:

  • Programme Officer
  • Programme Office Management
  • Programme Governance
  • Business service management

