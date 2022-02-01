Programme Officer: Policy

Programme Offer: Policy required, for a 3-year fixed term contract, at a non-profit organization operating within the agricultural industry.

Duties & Responsibilities but not limited to

Reporting to the CEO or designate.

Responsible for managing the organisation’s policy programmes.

Key duties include:

Conceptualising, planning and hosting policy-related events.

Development of position papers, conference papers, policy briefs etc.; policy advocacy.

Keeping members abreast of key developments.

Monitoring and evaluation; coordinating members’ inputs into regional and global policy processes.

Representing the organisation at policy and other relevant for a.

Supporting members in their policy-related work.

Developing partnerships with relevant policy-related institutions.

Resource mobilisation.

Preparing internal and external reports.

Project management and donor reporting

Minimum Requirements

Post graduate degree in agricultural economics.

Economics or related fields.

5 years relevant practical experience, particularly in economic or policy analysis/research, as well as in policy advocacy; familiarity with regional and global.

Agricultural policy developments.

Strong analytical and conceptual skills, including from a systems perspective.

Good presentation skills.

Strong facilitation and coordination skills.

Be a team player with good interpersonal skills.

Must have excellent communication skills (oral and written) in English, and competency in French or Portuguese will be an added advantage.

Working knowledge of French, Portuguese or German languages will be an added advantage.

Desired Skills:

Programme Officer

Programme Office Management

Programme Governance

Business service management

