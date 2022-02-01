Programme Officer: Policy

Programme Offer: Policy required, for a 3-year fixed term contract, at a non-profit organization operating within the agricultural industry.
Duties & Responsibilities but not limited to
- Reporting to the CEO or designate.
- Responsible for managing the organisation’s policy programmes.
Key duties include:
- Conceptualising, planning and hosting policy-related events.
- Development of position papers, conference papers, policy briefs etc.; policy advocacy.
- Keeping members abreast of key developments.
- Monitoring and evaluation; coordinating members’ inputs into regional and global policy processes.
- Representing the organisation at policy and other relevant for a.
- Supporting members in their policy-related work.
- Developing partnerships with relevant policy-related institutions.
- Resource mobilisation.
- Preparing internal and external reports.
- Project management and donor reporting
Minimum Requirements
- Post graduate degree in agricultural economics.
- Economics or related fields.
- 5 years relevant practical experience, particularly in economic or policy analysis/research, as well as in policy advocacy; familiarity with regional and global.
- Agricultural policy developments.
- Strong analytical and conceptual skills, including from a systems perspective.
- Good presentation skills.
- Strong facilitation and coordination skills.
- Be a team player with good interpersonal skills.
- Must have excellent communication skills (oral and written) in English, and competency in French or Portuguese will be an added advantage.
- Working knowledge of French, Portuguese or German languages will be an added advantage.
Desired Skills:
- Programme Officer
- Programme Office Management
- Programme Governance
- Business service management