Project Manager at Parvana Recruitment

Client Details:Our client has customers in the US, UK and South Africa which they support via their offices in Cape Town, South Africa and London. Development is done in Cape Town and our client utilises the Scrum methodology enabling them to be nimble and accurate in the development of products for both on-premise and cloud implementations. Their focus is to create and manage business critical documents needed for RFI’s, RFP’s and general record keeping efficiently and accurately. The software is incredibly powerful but highly intuitive and very easy to use taking advantage of cloud technology.Role Responsibilities:

Maintaining and monitoring project plans and project schedules.

Working with various team members to ensure that project delivery occurs in the most efficient, cost-effective and timeous way.

Organising, attending and participating in stakeholder meetings.

Documenting and following up on important actions and decisions from meetings.

Preparing necessary presentation materials for meetings.

Ensuring project deadlines are met through firm, regular check-ins.

Undertaking project tasks as required.

Ensuring projects adhere to framework and all documentation is maintained appropriately.

Assessing project risks and issuing / providing solutions.

Attending prospect engagements.

Assisting in ensuring solutions are realistically deliverable.

Understanding the UI and business requirements to effectively manage progress and delivery.

Ensuring accurate and complete technical documentation of solutions for internal or external usage.

Analysing risk and reporting problems.

Liaising with the various teams in order to have product issues resolved.

Liaising with the various teams in order to have the IT related issues resolved.

Preferred Qualifications:

Relevant tertiary qualification

Relevant Skills / Experience:

Min 7 years work experience and 3 in a similar role

Experience in working with US based customers and prospects

Project management, coordination or administration experience

Experience working in an Agile / Scrum environment.

