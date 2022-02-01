Quantitative Business Analyst

Essential Skills:
- Experience in designing and implementing integrated solutions (i.e. good understanding of systems integration)
- Experience in designing, testing and configuring quantitative systems in Capital Markets (Market Risk, Credit Risk, XVA, etc)
- Working knowledge of SQL and ability to analyse data
- Multi asset class, and trade life cycle knowledge would be beneficial
- Business process modelling and design capabilities
- Ability to work with data: understanding of data models and ability to validate data flows between and within systems
Qualifications and Experience:
- Relevant degree
- Post-graduate qualification in Mathematical Finance or another quantitative discipline (must have)
- 2+ years of relevant, quant, risk and business analysis experience
- Financial markets knowledge is a MUST
- 1 year contract