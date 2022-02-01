Quantitative Business Analyst

Essential Skills:

  • Experience in designing and implementing integrated solutions (i.e. good understanding of systems integration)
  • Experience in designing, testing and configuring quantitative systems in Capital Markets (Market Risk, Credit Risk, XVA, etc)
  • Working knowledge of SQL and ability to analyse data
  • Multi asset class, and trade life cycle knowledge would be beneficial
  • Business process modelling and design capabilities
  • Ability to work with data: understanding of data models and ability to validate data flows between and within systems

Qualifications and Experience:

  • Relevant degree
  • Post-graduate qualification in Mathematical Finance or another quantitative discipline (must have)
  • 2+ years of relevant, quant, risk and business analysis experience
  • Financial markets knowledge is a MUST
  • 1 year contract

