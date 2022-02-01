SAP Data Intelligence Functional Specialist

Are you a big data fan being involved in integrating Big Data into SAP? The main function of this role would be to provide Functional and operational (Dev/Ops) support for SAP Data Intelligence.

Another requirement would be where the successful candidate would provide and assist with 2nd and 3rd level support for clients current and new technologies such as BW on HANA, BW4HANA and HANA aswell as configure and deliver SAP based solutions including documentation, processes and guidelines as required by the project.

The successful candidate would need a technical background which will enable them to undertand the complexity of the existing solutions in place and support them with efficiency and the greatest competence.

Min years of experience: 5+ years

Location: Gauteng

Desired Skills:

BW

HANA

SAP

DevOps

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

