Scrum Master / Agile Coach

6 month contract initially

Immediate starter

You are passionate about all things Scrum, Agile, Kanban, Jira, Process, Delivery

What you’ll be doing (and why you’ll enjoy it)

The Scrum Master will be responsible for managing the Scrum or Kanban methodologies as part of the Agile process. You will organise and help execute the Scrum framework: Scrum meetings (i.e. daily standups, sprint reviews, retrospectives, planning sessions) and metrics (burndown charts, predictability metrics)

You should be able to engage with teams to either re-establish Scrum practices

or assist them in Process design to achieve buy-in and help the team be effective.

You will be highly autonomous and will need to engage with not just the team but

stakeholders outside the team to achieve continuous improvement.

Where you’ll be doing it

Working for a global Wealth Management / Investment company based in Cape Town.

Their offices are in the Southern Subburbs. This role wil be hybrid with at least 2 days a week in the office.

What you’ll need

At least 5+ years’ IT industry experience essential

3-4 years’ experience within an Agile development environment as a Scrum Master;

Certified Scrum Master certification – advantageous

Familiar with Jira, Kanban and other Agile best practices

Strong communication, coaching and facilitation skills

Influential. Able to exert influence without authority inside and outside the team

Excellent interpersonal skills, ability to work with diverse personality types and dealwith conflict in an effective way.

Experience in dealing with all levels of business essential

What you’ll get.

In return, you will have fantastic career opportunities working within a world-class Investment organization, going through their Agile journey from the start. The team consist of about 10 people. There is a possibility of contract extension.

What next

For a confidential discussion please contact Melissa on [Phone Number Removed]; or send your CV to [Email Address Removed]

We appreciate that your CV might not be fully up to date. No problem, just send us what you have.

We do respond to everyone! Just give us a few days to work through your application

